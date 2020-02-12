Big events in Pangasinan discouraged amid Covid-19 threat

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) here has passed a resolution urging local chief executives and barangay captains in the province to discourage public and private crowd-drawing gatherings, as well as cancel planned events in their jurisdictions, amid the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Provincial Resolution No. 201-2020, which was approved by the board on Monday and posted on the official Facebook account of the provincial government on Wednesday, was in line with the Department of Health (DOH) advisory issued on Feb. 7 urging the public to refrain from participating and organizing events with a huge number of attendees.

“The people of Pangasinan, especially the higher authorities, must be alert and vigilant to the danger that might be brought by the Covid-19 in the province, especially now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency due to its outbreak,” the resolution reads.

The resolution added the measure aims to keep Pangasinenses safe from the threats of the infectious disease.

The regional and provincial health officers earlier said Pangasinan remains to be free of the virus, saying that persons under investigation (PUI) are not considered to be infected with the disease.

The first PUI recorded in Pangasinan is a 28-year-old female, who is currently admitted and quarantined at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City since Monday.

Health authorities continue to ask the public not to panic, while the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office warns purveyors of fake news regarding the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office 1 has earlier postponed the staging of the Region 1 Athletic Association (R1AA) meet, which is supposedly scheduled from February 19-26 to be hosted by Pangasinan.

R1AA has been re-scheduled on March 31 to April 7, but the situation concerning Covid-19, which could pose serious health security concerns among the participants, will still be considered. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com





