Benguet Covid-19 patient recovers

BAGUIO CITY – A coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient from La Trinidad, Benguet was discharged from the Baguio General Hospital Medical Center (BGHMC) on Tuesday.

Only identified as PH11142, the patient is the 26th case who was able to beat the deadly virus, the BGHMC said in a media release.

“Isa po ako sa mga patunay na wala talagang pinipili ang virus kahit mapa-bata man (I am one proof that the virus chooses no one, even young ones),” the patient was quoted as saying.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng front-liners at tinulungan ninyo kami upang labanan ang sakit na ito despite the health risk na maaaring maidulot nito sa inyo (Thank you to all front-liners who helped in fighting this disease despite the health risk to themselves),” PH 11142 added.

He also thanked the city government here.

To date, the BGHMC has five active Covid-19 cases.

PH1142’s discharge was attended by Mayor Benjamin Magalong and Rafael Serrano, the 59-year-old ex-pat from New York who stayed the longest at the hospital at 45 days.

Serrano is becoming a fixture at the hospital where he gives food and support to health care workers after his recovery which, he himself described as “short of miraculous”.

In the said send-off, BGHMC medical chief, Dr. Ricardo Runez, Jr. thanked all health workers for their dedicated work.

“Your patience, hard work, and sacrifice paid off. You can expect our full support,” Runez said.

Benguet has one active case, even as the region recorded its 54th case Tuesday.

Apayao became the fourth local government unit in the region to have a confirmed case; Abra had four, while Ifugao recorded two; and Benguet with 12. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





