Bataan records 8th death due to Covid-19

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – A 69-year-old man from Hermosa town here died of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities to eight.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO), on its Friday night report, said the latest fatality is man, who reportedly arrived from the United Arab Emirates last May 24.

The PHO said a swab test was taken from the patient last May 26 and found to be Covid-19 positive.

“With his death, although he was diagnosed with other ailments, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province turned to 150,” the PHO said in a statement.

The number of recoveries from Covid-19 remains at 134.

Bataan is one of the provinces in Central Luzon placed by President Rodrigo Duterte under the general community quarantine effective June 1, from its modified enhanced community quarantine status. Ernie Esconde /PNA – northboundasia.com





