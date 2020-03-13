Baguio mulls mandatory use of ‘spit-guard’ among food handlers

by: Liza Agoot-PNA |

BAGUIO CITY – The city government here is waiting for the issuance of an executive order that will make it mandatory for food servers to wear a mask or a “spit-guard” to prevent the food contamination amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

May mga restaurants diyan na yung kanilang mga empleyado ubo-ubo o kaya nagsasalita sa harapan nung sine-serve nilang pagkain na walang mask (There are restaurants where the food servers just cough or talk while holding the food they are serving and they do not have masks),” Mayor Benjamin Magalong said on Wednesday during the dialogue with representatives of hotel and restaurant, inns, food establishments owners and other stakeholders.

Magalong said he will issue an executive order mandating all food servers and all employees involved in food handling in establishments to wear a mask or a “spit guard” as a sanitary precaution and to avoid the possible spread of the Covid-19.

He said the mode of transmission of the virus in Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus originated, was through food businesses.

Mas mabuti na yung prevention tayo kaysa cure, napakahirap mag-react, magresponde, maswerte tayo at wala pa (It’s better to prevent than cure, it’s very difficult to react, to respond. We are lucky that we have no cases yet),” Magalong said.

As of Thursday morning, the Office of the Mayor has yet to issue an EO on the matter. with reports from Jephryll Jallen Epler, OJT/PNA -northboundasia.com



