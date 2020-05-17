Baguio logs 32nd Covid-19 case

BAGUIO CITY – The 32nd coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case here is a 32-year-old male nurse, the public information office reported Sunday.

In a news release, city information office chief Aileen Refuerzo said the patient is from Maria Pucay Pinsao Proper barangay, here.

“Contact tracing, quarantine and disinfection protocols have been expedited including the possible lockdown of the affected area,” she said.

The patient will join the 41-year old police officer who was diagnosed with the disease last May 12 as nine healthcare workers and overseas Filipino workers were discharged last week, which brought the total recoveries to 29 and a single mortality.

Baguio General Hospital Medical Center (BGHMC) medical chief, Dr. Ricardo Runez Jr. attributed the high recovery rate to early detection and good health service provided by healthcare workers here.

Meanwhile, Mayor Benjamin Magalong has advised residents to obey the protocols under the general community quarantine (GCQ) as a precautionary measure.

Taxis with plate number ending 1 will be allowed to ply the streets on Monday; plate number ending 2 on Tuesday; 3 on Wednesday; 4 on Thursday; 5 on Friday; 6 on Saturday; 7 on Monday and so on up to May 31.

Around 180 public jeepneys compared to the 150 during the enhanced community quarantine will be allowed to resume their regular routes and transport workers who will already be allowed as well as those with market day schedule. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





