Baguio library reopens doors as city shifts to MGCQ

by: Philippine News Agency |
Baguio library reopens doors as city shifts to MGCQ

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City Library opened its doors again to the public as restrictions further eased under a modified general community quarantine on Monday.

City librarian Mercedes Bernardo said only a limited number of visitors would be allowed to get inside the three-story library to ensure that safe physical distancing is observed.

The wearing of masks are required, hand sanitizers and alcohol are provided in the library, located at Burnham Park just across the children’s playground.

Assistant city librarian Easter Wahayna-Pablo said plans to establish online reference services geared towards reducing the long hours spent by researchers inside the library are ongoing.

She added that a system is being devised where researchers can coordinate with the library for assistance in looking for reference materials through text messaging, voice calls, and email.

To keep up with the changing times, Pablo said online storytelling to children may also become available soon as the library gears itself towards the modernization of its services.

The library was closed on March 17 when the city was declared under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION