Baguio library reopens doors as city shifts to MGCQ

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City Library opened its doors again to the public as restrictions further eased under a modified general community quarantine on Monday.

City librarian Mercedes Bernardo said only a limited number of visitors would be allowed to get inside the three-story library to ensure that safe physical distancing is observed.

The wearing of masks are required, hand sanitizers and alcohol are provided in the library, located at Burnham Park just across the children’s playground.

Assistant city librarian Easter Wahayna-Pablo said plans to establish online reference services geared towards reducing the long hours spent by researchers inside the library are ongoing.

She added that a system is being devised where researchers can coordinate with the library for assistance in looking for reference materials through text messaging, voice calls, and email.

To keep up with the changing times, Pablo said online storytelling to children may also become available soon as the library gears itself towards the modernization of its services.

The library was closed on March 17 when the city was declared under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





