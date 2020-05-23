Baguio cops to help in distributing 2nd tranche of SAP aid

BAGUIO CITY – The head of the Baguio City Police Office on Thursday said they are ready to help in the distribution of the second tranche of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

“We don’t have many personnel but we are here to serve. And whatever task that our President wants us to do, we will perform our best to complete the task,” Col. Allen Rae Co, director of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) in a press conference.

On May 19, Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Bautista announced that President Rodrigo Duterte wants the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to take over and facilitate the distribution of the second part of the cash aid.

Bautista said President Duterte wants the AFP and the PNP because he wants a speedy delivery of the aid and to ensure that no corruption will take place especially in the far-flung villages.

“We understand the worry and concern of our President and even if we are tasked to facilitate the distribution, we will not do this alone. We will still be partnering with our Office of the City Social Welfare and Development (OCSWD) and use their system,” Co said.

“We have not received yet a copy of the order including the guidelines but if it comes, we are ready to comply,” he added.

At present, BCPO has 800 regular personnel maintaining peace and order, managing the traffic, taking charge of the checkpoints, and doing their regular function as law enforcers.

Co said they are confident the city government will guide and support them in distributing the financial aid to the families affected by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“I am confident because our mayor (Benjamin Magalong) here is around to help us,” he said.

He said the city government has already made a system and they will just follow that started in the distribution of the first tranche. Dionisio Dennis, Jr /PNA – northboundasia.com





