Automatic passing of CSE applicants fake news: CSC exec

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) Regional Field Office in Western Pangasinan has refuted information circulating in social media about the automatic passing of applicants for the civil service examination (CSE).

In a radio interview on Monday, CSC Western Pangasinan director Flordeliza Bugtong said government career service eligibility will only be acquired by taking and passing the CSE.

“That is definitely fake news. An aspiring government employee can only acquire civil service eligibility by passing either professional or sub-professional CSE,” she said.

Bugtong also warned applicants who applied for CSE not to believe anyone assuring their passing for civil service eligibility in return for a favor.

“We are warning the public especially those who applied for CSE to please be careful about misleading announcements,” she added.

The agency has not yet decided on the new schedule of the CSE.

The CSE scheduled on March 15, 2020 was postponed amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) wherein crowd-drawing activities are discouraged.

Bugtong said announcements regarding the CSE will be posted on different social media platforms of the commission so the public will be updated.

Meanwhile, she urged various government agencies to adopt the alternative work arrangements for government employees in a bid to deliver efficient public service amid the pandemic while ensuring the health of government workers.

Among these alternative-work arrangements are work-from-home, skeletal workforce, four-day or compressed workweek, and staggered working hours.

Bugtong said a government agency may adopt one or combine these arrangements depending on the situation of Covid-19 cases in the area where their government office is located. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com





