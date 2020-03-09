ANTI-CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency |
Personnel of San Juan National High School clean and disinfect a classroom in line with San Juan City government’s measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Monday (March 9, 2020).  The city government suspended classes in all levels both in public and private schools following reports that a man who was tested positive for coronavirus has frequently visited a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City. The man’s wife was also tested for the deadly virus. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION