ANTI-CORONAVIRUS MEASURES by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 10/03/202010/03/2020 Personnel of San Juan National High School clean and disinfect a classroom in line with San Juan City government’s measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Monday (March 9, 2020). The city government suspended classes in all levels both in public and private schools following reports that a man who was tested positive for coronavirus has frequently visited a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City. The man’s wife was also tested for the deadly virus. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com