‘Ambo’ to bring scattered rains over Mindanao, E. Visayas

MANILA – Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Ambo”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday afternoon.



Ambo was last tracked 410 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, slowly moving in the north northeast direction. It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.



Earlier, PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Ambo may make landfall over Sorsogon on Thursday (May 14), and may also develop into a severe tropical storm on that day.



Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.



Moderate to strong winds will blow over Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.



Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com