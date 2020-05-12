‘Ambo’ to bring scattered rains over Mindanao, E. Visayas

by: Philippine News Agency |
‘Ambo’ to bring scattered rains over Mindanao, E. Visayas

MANILA – Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Ambo”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday afternoon.

Ambo was last tracked 410 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, slowly moving in the north northeast direction. It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Earlier, PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Ambo may make landfall over Sorsogon on Thursday (May 14), and may also develop into a severe tropical storm on that day.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.  Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST