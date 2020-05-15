‘Ambo’ lashes Quezon; to bring heavy rains over Luzon

MANILA – Several parts of Luzon will experience rainy weather as Typhoon Ambo made landfall over San Andres, Quezon on Friday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon was last tracked over the coastal waters of San Andres, Quezon, moving northwest at 15 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 3 over the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan), the extreme western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena), Burias Island, Marinduque, the eastern portion of Quezon (Polillo, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Pagbilao, Sampaloc, eastern Tayabas, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), and the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti).

TCWS no. 2 is hoisted over the southeastern portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Asingan, Sta. Maria, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Tayug, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Natividad), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Quezon, the western portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Milagros) including Ticao Island, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the southern portion of Catanduanes (San Andres, Virac, Bato), and the eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan).

Meanwhile, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Catanduanes, the rest of Masbate, and the rest of Romblon, are under TCWS no. 1.

Moderate to at times heavy rains expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas may have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms also due to the typhoon.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under TCWS.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds are forecast over Luzon and Visayas. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





