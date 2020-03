MANILA – Aftershocks are expected from the magnitude 5 earthquake that hit Zambales Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 123 kilometers southwest of San Antonio at around 6 a.m.

It had a depth of 27 kilometers.

There were no reported intensities and expected damage from the earthquake. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com