AFP hopes QC shooting incident won’t affect ties with PNP

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is hoping that the shooting of a former soldier by a police officer at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City will not cause animosity between the military and the police.

“At this time when both the AFP and the PNP (Philippine National Police) are working closely against this threat of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic, we would not want this incident to cause animosity between the two organizations,” said AFP spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a statement on Thursday.

He was referring to the fatal shooting of retired Corporal Winston Ragos who allegedly tried to draw a gun on M/Sgt. Daniel Florendo in Barangay Pasong Putik on Tuesday following a heated spat.

“We agree that the action taken by the policeman concerned was his judgment call but as to whether he made the right judgment and whether his actions are appropriate is his alone and does not reflect the PNP as an organization,” Arevalo said.

He said AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Felimon Santos, Jr., is calling for sobriety and asked military personnel not to further exacerbate the situation.

“Suffice it to say that there is going to be an investigation and appropriate criminal and administrative charges and penalties will be meted as may be warranted,” Arevalo said.

In January 2017, Ragos was given a complete disability discharge from his military service, complete with pension and other assistance, after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He was discharged with the rank of Corporal. His last unit assignment was with the 31st Infantry Battalion, a field unit of the Camarines Sur-based 9th Infantry Division.

"Records indicate that he might have acquired his condition during a heavy firefight when a detachment he mans was attacked and was nearly subdued," Arevalo said.






