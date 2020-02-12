AboitizPower eyes solar, wind projects in Pangasinan

by: Philippine News Agency |
AboitizPower eyes solar, wind projects in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) plans to construct a 975-megawatt (MW) solar and wind energy facilities in Aguilar, Bugallon, and San Manuel towns in the province.

Aboitiz Power Corp. senior vice president for operations and maintenance Chris Faelnar said residents of these towns and Labrador, Mangatarem, Infanta, and Mabini towns will benefit from 650-MW solar electricity and 325-MW wind electricity.

“Pangasinan is huge and is blessed with a big resource of solar. You can put a solar facility anywhere,” he said during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) session on Monday.

Faelnar said they target to start the construction at the end of the year or early next year if they complete the necessary permits needed because the project sites are mostly public and forest lands.

Thousands of Pangasinenses are expected to be employed once the construction of the facilities begins.

“We would like to assure the SP that definitely, our priority is to hire locals of the province,” he said, adding they will also welcome if the provincial board issues a resolution asking the company to prioritize Pangasinenses for employment.  Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com



