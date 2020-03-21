9 town execs, 5 doctors quarantined as mayor gets Covid-19

BALIWAG, Bulacan – At least nine department heads of the municipal government here and five doctors are now under quarantine after Mayor Ferdie Estrella has been tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19)

Municipal administrator Eric Tagle told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that those people were placed in isolation as Estrella recently presided over the Baliwag Task Force Covid-19 meeting.

Estrella admitted Tuesday that he was tested positive for Covid-19 based on the result released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Tagle, however, assured that the Baliwag Task Force Covid-19 is on top of the situation.

“We have reorganized the Baliwag incident command system and temporarily designated commander Alvin Asuro as head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO),” he said.

He also said they are preparing to distribute provisions to households.

“But we are prioritizing for now the Covid-19 frontliners because they need to be supported,” Tagle added. Manny Balbin /PNA – northboundasia.com