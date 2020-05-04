77-year-old stroke patient in Baguio recovers from Covid-19

BAGUIO CITY – Mayor Benjamin Magalong has called the discharge from a hospital here of a 77-year-old male as a “special day” since the man beat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) despite being a stroke patient.

Staff of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) held a simple send-off program for its 12th discharged and oldest Covid-19 patient on Saturday.

Magalong expressed hope that other patients will also recover from Covid-19.

Baguio and the whole of the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded only one death out of the 42 recorded positive cases.

In a post on its official social media account, BGHMC management described the recovery as “one ray of hope”.

The hospital’s post also shared a statement from the patient’s spouse who said “we are absolutely overjoyed and impressed with the hospital for helping so many people.”

The recovery of the male from Maria Basa in Pacdal Village brought the number of recoveries to 14.

Fifteen of the 30 Covid-19 positive cases are still under medical care, 10 of them are healthcare workers including three physicians. Three of them are residents of nearby La Trinidad, Benguet but work at the BGHMC.

Of the non-health care workers, one is an expatriate from New York, United States, who remains in hospital care for more than 40 days now. There is also a two-week-old baby, a 41-year-old hotel employee, and a 61-year old overseas Filipino worker. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





