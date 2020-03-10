70% of Covid-19 infections in China have recovered: WHO

GENEVA – Of the around 80,000 reported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO) said here Monday.

Among the countries with the most cases, China is bringing its epidemic under control, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a daily briefing.

Tedros said the transmission of coronavirus can be slowed down and infections can be prevented through decisive and early actions.

“Countries that continue finding and testing cases and tracing their contacts not only protect their own people, they can also affect what happens in other countries and globally,” Tedros said.

He called on all countries to take a comprehensive blended strategy for controlling their epidemics and pushing this virus back.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new imported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of imported cases to 69, according to the National Health Commission Tuesday.

Of the two new imported cases, one was reported in Beijing and the other in south China’s Guangdong Province, according to the commission.

The commission said it received reports of 19 new confirmed cases Monday from 31 provincial-level regions on the mainland, including 17 from Hubei. China’ death toll is now 3,141.

The commission also registered 19 new cases. There are currently 80,754 registered cases in China with 4,794 in serious condition while 16,982 people are in hospitals for observation.

The global death toll from the coronavirus is around 3,800 with some 100,000 confirmed cases since Covid-19 emerged in China in December, according to the WHO.

The coronavirus has already crossed into 110 countries, with the WHO saying Monday the “threat of a pandemic has become very real.” (Xinhua with reports from Anadolu)





