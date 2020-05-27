59K ‘waitlisted’ families in Region 1 to get subsidy

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 59,104 families in Region 1 (Ilocos) in the waiting list of beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) are set to receive emergency cash subsidy, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, DSWD Ilocos regional information officer Darwin Chan said these families were assessed qualified for SAP but they were not included in the first tranche due to the limited indicative target of beneficiaries allotted for each local government unit (LGU).

“They were identified by the LGU based on the criteria of eligibility for the emergency subsidy program, but not all LGUs have waitlisted families,” Chan said.

Ilocos Norte has 1,618 waitlisted families; Ilocos Sur, 4,247; La Union, 3,663; and Pangasinan has 49,576.

He added those who are on the waitlist will each receive PHP5,500.

“We are still waiting for the written directive from the Office of the President or DSWD Central Office as to when will be the distribution for the waitlisted and the second tranche of SAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chan said the distribution of the first tranche of SAP in the region is at 97.89 percent as of 8 p.m. on May 26.

“We might not be able to attain the 100-percent target distribution because some beneficiaries returned the amount due to duplication, while some LGUs assessed qualified beneficiaries were lesser than their target,” he said.

A total of 776,664 SAP beneficiaries in the region received the first tranche of the emergency cash subsidy. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





