Clark Airport gears up for arrival of 42 OFWs from China

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — The Clark International Airport (CRK) is now preparing measures for the arrival here on Saturday of 42 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will be repatriated from Wuhan, China.

The 42 OFWs comprise the first batch of repatriates to arrive at the CRK via a chartered flight amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that originated in the Chinese city.

Teri Flores, Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. communications manager, assured the public that they are exercising all necessary precautions to protect other passengers traveling via CRK.

She said the LIPAD management has identified an alternative area to be utilized by the repatriates other than the main passenger terminal.

“CRK is prepared to put together the necessary arrangements as soon as we get the directive from the government regarding this,” Flores said.

As per the guidelines of the Department of Health (DOH), the 42 OFWs will be subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

According to Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo, the first batch of Filipino repatriates from China will be transported to Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, which the DOH has prepared as a quarantine area.  Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com



