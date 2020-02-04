Woman Raped and Killed In Ilocos Sur

CAMP OSCAR FLORENDO, La Union – A 40-year-old woman was raped and brutally killed by still unidentified suspects in a cornfield at barangay Suso, Santiago, Ilocos Sur Sunday, according to a police report from this camp.

Cpl. John Bryan Dollente, police investigator of Sta Maria police, identified the victim as Jonalyn E. Fabro, 40, a resident of Bigbiga, Santiago town.

“We are still conducting a follow- up investigation and requested the police investigators to determine the victim’s cause of death. The victim’s face was severely damaged and her side of her head was cracked; she could have been raped because her panty was pulled down and she was naked,” said Dollente, adding that the her face was hit by a hard object.

The victim was identified by her mother Marilou F. Ecraela and Althea Fabro, daughter of Jonalyn after they went at Reyes Funeral Homes at Poblacion Sur, Sta. Maria town.

Dollente said the area where the victim’s lifeless body was found was along a cornfield which is around 70 meters away from the national highway. Erwin Beleo / Northbound Philippines News





