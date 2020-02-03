COMPLAINT VS. ILLEGAL COURIERS by: Philippine News Agency | 03/02/202003/02/2020 Atty. Ferdie Topacio (left), head of the Citizens Crime Watch (CCW) legal panel, with CCW president Diego Magpantay (right), show their Letter of Complaint to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) during a press conference held at the Aristocrat Restaurant at the Quezon Memorial Circle, Quezon City on Monday (Feb. 3, 2020). Their group is asking the conduct of an inquiry into the so-called “colorum” or illegally-operating courier services in the country. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)