P28-M shabu seized from Thai passenger at NAIA

MANILA — Some PHP28 million worth of shabu was seized from an arriving Thai passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday.

The passenger, identified as Pakjira Janwong, arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 at 1:40 a.m. Monday on an AirAsia Zest Flight Z2 288 from Bangkok, Thailand and tried to smuggle into the Philippines some 4.125 kilograms of shabu.

This was discovered when Janwong’s luggage underwent X-ray scanning that showed images of suspected drugs.

Customs personnel found the white crystalline substances concealed under the false bottom lining of the luggage. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.







Janwong was apprehended by Customs personnel and examiners, NAIA Customs Collector Carmelita Talusan told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Beth Pableo, Arrival Operations Division officer in charge, said Janwong claimed someone just asked her to bring the luggage here.

The passenger and the seized drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for filing of charges and further investigation.

Meanwhile, PDEA-National Capital Region (NCR) Director Joel Plaza said the seized pieces of evidence were submitted to the PDEA Laboratory Service for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Plaza said the arrested Thai national will be charged with violation of the Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ma. Cristina Arayata and Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





