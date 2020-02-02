3 Chinese nationals under ‘house quarantine’ in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY — Three Chinese nationals with flu-like symptoms after their visit to China were placed under house quarantine in Banate town, Iloilo since Friday, an official said Saturday.

In a phone interview, Banate Municipal Mayor Carlos Cabangal Jr. confirmed that the Chinese nationals are being quarantined for having fever, cough, and runny nose.

This move of the local government unit and its health officials is a measure to prevent the possible entry of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which was first reported in Wuhan City, Hubei province in China.

Cabangal said the Chinese nationals– a mother, her son, and daughter – run a business in the town proper and was in China for a vacation last week.

“They were engaged in business here and they were out for vacation. When they came back, we were informed that they have a fever, runny nose, and cough that is why we quarantined them in their house,” he said.

The Rural Health Unit of Banate checks the health status of the three from time to time.

As of Saturday afternoon, Cabangal said the three have already recovered from the flu-like symptoms.







“We monitor them, through our local health physician, and so far they do not exhibit the symptoms,” he said.

He said the three will still be under quarantine.

“We will follow the 14 days of the incubation period. They will be quarantined based on the recommendation of our health professionals,” he said.

The footwear and hardware business of the Chinese nationals were also ordered for temporary closure by the local government unit as the owners might mingle with customers and store assistants.

But Cabangal said they will consider opening the business as requested by the quarantined Chinese.

“The store can operate but it will be run by their relatives or personnel,” he said.

Cabangal also called for Banate locals to remain vigilant and calm as there are “exaggerated posts circulating on social media about the situation of the quarantined Chinese.”

“So far, they are on a stable health condition. We assure them that government officials and physicians are on top of the situation,” he said. Gail Momblan /PNA – northboundasia.com





