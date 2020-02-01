Fire destroys SMC warehouse in Manila; guts Skyway 3

MANILA — An estimated PHP15 million worth of properties went up in smoke on Saturday after a fire engulfed a warehouse owned by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) in Manila.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila, the blaze started around 10:38 a.m. and it reached the fifth alarm level.

Authorities declared fire out at 2:52 p.m. at the warehouse for plastic containers on Tomas Claudio St., Pandacan, Manila.

No one was reported hurt during the four-hour fire.

Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, which reportedly gutted a portion of the Skyway Stage 3 project.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it also will look into the fire incident

“We are currently monitoring the fire in Pandacan, Manila that affected the Skyway Stage 3 project,” said DPWH Secretary Mark Villar in a statement.

“We will provide updates as soon as information from the assessment, investigation is available,” he added.

The collapsed portion of the multi-billion project is near the warehouse owned by the SMC subsidiary, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp.

Authorities are still assessing the amount of damage to the Skyway project that will connect the South Luzon and North Luzon expressways.

The undertaking is expected to be completed in March this year. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA – northboundasia.com