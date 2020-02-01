DND welcomes Bacordo as new Navy chief

MANILA — The Department of National Defense (DND) welcomed the appointment of Philippine Fleet commander, Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo, as the next Philippine Navy’s (PN) flag-officer-in-command effective Monday.

Bacordo, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1987, will replace outgoing PN chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad who will be retiring on February 3 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Bacordo’s appointment was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Empedrad, a member of PMA Class of 1986, served as PN chief since December 2017.

“The Department of National Defense welcomes the appointment of RADM (Rear Admiral) Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo as Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy vice VADM (Vice Admiral) Robert A. Empedrad effective 3 February 2020,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a message to reporters Friday night.

He added that the DND is confident that Bacordo’s extensive experience and impeccable service record, and proven naval expertise will help propel the PN forward as it continues to modernize, improve its capabilities, and face maritime security challenges of the country.

Aside from being a Philippine Fleet commander since April 2019, Bacordo also served as head of the Naval Sea Systems Command and Naval Forces Southern Luzon among others.

“We thank the outgoing FOIC, VADM Empedrad, for his service and wish him all the best after his retirement,” Andolong added. Priam Nepomuceno/PNA -northboundasia.com