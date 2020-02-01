Marines, Coast Guard seize P2.6-M contraband in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY–A team of marines and Coast Guard personnel have intercepted a shipment of more than PHP2.6 million worth of smuggled goods at the local port on Thursday.

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Leonardo Rey Guerrero said the smuggled goods consisting of cigarettes and sugar were intercepted around 6:30 a.m. aboard M/V Rebecca that had just arrived from Jolo, Sulu.

Guerrero said the seized cargo consisted of 95 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of PHP2.6 million and 10 sacks of sugar valued at PHP20,000.

He said the contraband was intercepted after the joint marine and Coast Guard operatives received information that smuggled goods were scheduled to arrive at the local port Thursday.

The seized contraband was turned over to the BOC-Zamboanga District Office for proper disposition.

Local customs officials presented the confiscated goods to Guerrero during his stopover here en route to Manila coming from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. Guerrero visited Tawi-Tawi Thursday and met with concerned stakeholders in the province.

The Joint Task Force Zamboanga has recently deployed marine troops at the local port as security measures had been tightened in this city. Teofilo Garcia Jr/PNA – northboundasia.com