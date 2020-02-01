US universities to join education fair in Cebu

CEBU CITY – At least 24 universities in the United States of America will participate in a college fair to be hosted by the US Embassy’s EducationUSA program in Cebu next month.

Princess Grace Wooden, cultural affairs specialist and EducationUSA adviser, said the event on Feb. 28 at the Radisson Blu Hotel is open to Filipino college students who wish to study in US universities.

“We invite everyone to participate in our EducationUSA fair because this is a chance for families, students, parents and for administrators to meet US university representatives and talk to them what offerings they can provide for Filipino students, especially nowadays that studying abroad, international education is a thing and is already making yourself more marketable, more globally marketable, after finishing your degree (you will be) able to get the job that you really want,” Wooden said in an interview.

In this year’s fair in Cebu, EducationUSA is targeting around 1,000 students to visit the booths of different universities in the US, she said.

Although only 24 universities have signed up for the event, Wooden said she is confident that more institutions from the US will participate.

There is no entrance fee to anyone who wishes to visit the fair, she said, which is the third such event in the country.

“It’s a good thing if they will be able to go there and attend the fair. It’s a free thing and there you will be meeting representatives from the universities and they will get more information about financial aid, application process and requirements,” Wooden said.

She also said that visitors in the fair will have a chance to inquire about US visa applications, as their consular affairs officers will set up a booth during the event.

There are more than 3,000 Filipino students studying in college in the US through the EducationUSA program, which translates to PHP37 million in the cost of their tuition fees given through scholarship.

“EducationUSA, supported by the US Department of State, is an educational advising network in more than 170 countries worldwide and serves as a free resource for students and local educators interested in accessing accurate, comprehensive and current information on US higher education,” said Christine Fowler, the program’s senior adviser in the US Embassy in the Philippines, in a statement.

To sign up for the fair, EducationUSA officials set up a registration site at http://bit.ly/EdUSAFair2020Reg.

Group registrants may send the names of students, teachers and guidance counselors at manila@educationusa.org. John Rey Saavedra/PNA – northboundasia.com