Slow-moving vehicles urged to stay outer lane

LAOAG CITY—To prevent road crashes, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office announced Wednesday it will start to strictly monitor the roads to ensure public safety.

As a reminder to all motorists, provincial director Cesar Pasiwen of the INPPO said: “all types of small or slow-moving vehicles such as tricycle, small motorcycles, electric bike, bicycles, and kalesa must stay on the outer or shoulder lanes when driving along the national highway.”

This is in compliance with Republic Act 4136 or Land Transportation and Traffic Code and Department of the Interior and

Local Government memorandum circular 2017-01 which is not implemented in the past.

Pasiwen said road crashes have risen in almost all parts of the country and the top identified reason is due to “ human factors” such as bad overtaking, bad turning, speeding, drunk driving, using cellular phones and overloading, among others.

With the continuing road clearing operations, Noel Ulep of the Planning and Design Section of the Ilocos Norte Second Engineering District said all local government units should also enact an ordinance to ban slow-moving vehicles plying the national highway.

“We now have four-lane road, it is really inconvenient for us if some of our drivers have no road courtesy. The major lane is intended for fast-moving vehicles and the outer lane is for slow-moving vehicles,” Ulep said.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has reiterated its call to all municipal and city mayors to ban pedicabs and tricycles on national highways, whether in Metro Manila or the provinces. Leilanie Adriano/PNA – northboundasia.com