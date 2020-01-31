Aftershocks possible from magnitude 4.9 Davao del Sur quake

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA — Aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 4.9 quake that hit Davao del Sur on Friday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 15 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan at 7:18 p.m.

It had a depth of 25 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was felt in Digos City; Matanao, Davao del Sur, while Intensity 4 was felt in Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City, Tupi, South Cotabato; Tulunan, Cotabato.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani, and Intensity 2 was reported in Don Carlos, Bukidnon; General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani; and Matalam, Cotabato.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting damage on infrastructures from the magnitude 4.9 quake. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA – northboundasia.com

