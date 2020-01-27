PNP reminds cops of ‘one-strike policy’

MANILA — Police officials and personnel will be relieved under a ‘one-strike policy’ once their involvement in illegal activities is proven, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, reiterated this on Monday.

“I am serving notice to all police unit commanders that their actions in enforcing the campaign against corruption and crimes against public morals, particularly illegal gambling, shall weigh heavily in the succeeding rounds of individual performance evaluation to determine their competence to continue leading their respective units,” Gamboa said in a statement.

He said the policy would apply to unit commanders who fail to curb illegal activities in their areas of responsibility.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said the directive is part of the internal cleansing campaign against illegal gambling which would be a priority in the next few months.

“Asahan natin ang kampanya sa illegal na sugal ay paigtingin like illegal drugs gaya ng utos ng Pangulo, ‘yun po ang nais tahakin ng PNP for the next months (Expect that the campaign against illegal gambling will be intensified following the order of the President… that will be the path of the PNP for the next months),” Banac told reporters in a press briefing Monday.

Banac said illegal gambling remains persistent in Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Region 4-A) and the National Capital Region.

“Babala na para sa lahat ayusin nila pag-igihan ang performance after evaluation pagbibigay emphasis na pagbutihin ang trabaho (It is a warning to all that they should perform their job better),” Banac said.

Banac assured the public that the PNP is continuing its crackdown on illegal gambling. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





