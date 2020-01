The Indian owner of a communication and computer shop and her two employees were shot dead from close range for no apparent reason by two unidentified men at their shop here, Friday, January 24. Northbound Philippines News Photo

Police identified the victims Kareena Mirchandani, owner of Shaina Kenny Merchandise, and her employees Haide delos Reyes, and Ferdinand Gacayan, security guard.initial report said that, at about 5:45 p.m., two men went into the establishment posing as customers, and immediately approached the victims, shooting them from pointblank range before fleeing on-foot. They were said to have completed their escape onboard a waiting vehicle. Erwin Beleo / NPN

SOCO and Police , Northbound Philippines News Photo