QC court junks Parojinog son’s plea to dismiss gun raps

MANILA — A Quezon City court rejected the plea of the son of the late Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. seeking the dismissal of a separate complaint against him for illegal possession of firearms.

In a 12-page order dated January 16, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 105 acting Presiding Judge Editha Mina-Aguba denied the demurrer to evidence filed by Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. questioning the prosecution’s evidence in the firearms possession charges arising from a raid by authorities conducted on the family’s lair at Barangay Sta. Cruz, Ozamis City, Misamis Oriental on July 30, 2017.

Last May, another court convicted the accused of possession of illegal drugs also arising from the raid.

The court, in junking Reynaldo Jr.’s plea, noted that the accused needs to prove the ownership and registration of the firearms and to explain the reason why they were found inside his residence at the time of the implementation of the search warrant.

“As it stands the totality of the evidence presented is sufficient to sustain conviction. Presentation of countervailing evidence, therefore, is indispensable,” the court said.

Based on the certification issued by the Firearms and Explosives Office of the Philippine National Police, the Armscor 12-gauge shotgun recovered from Reynaldo Jr.’s house is not registered under his name but in the name of MROP Security Agency.

The court also noted that the ownership and registration of the Para-Ordnance .40-caliber and Ingram machine pistol which were also recovered from the raid cannot be ascertained as these have defaced serial numbers.

The July 2017 raid at the family’s house resulted in the death of Reynaldo Sr., his wife and 13 others and also the arrest of Reynaldo Jr. and his sister Nova Princess, then Ozamiz City vice mayor. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com





