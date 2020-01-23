2 Batangas road sections on lockdown due to Taal unrest

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday reported that a lockdown is being implemented by local government units on two road sections in Batangas due to the continuing unrest of the Taal Volcano.

In a statement, the DPWH said these are the Tanauan – Talisay – Tagaytay Road and Talisay – Laurel – Agoncillo Road.

It added that deployed manpower and equipment on both road sections were on standby at the DPWH 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) for the resumption of rescue and clearing operations.

The DPWH said as a safety precaution for personnel, clearing of ashfall, hauling of ashes, and pruning of trees on-road sections were being implemented outside the 14-km. radius danger zone.

Meanwhile, clearing operations in areas within the danger zone were temporarily suspended.

It added that a total of 499 personnel and 103 equipment deployed by DPWH DEOs in Region 4-A (Calabarzon) were providing necessary assistance, including transportation of relief goods to evacuation centers of areas affected.

The DPWH offices in the National Capital Region (NCR), Region 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-B (Mimaropa), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 10 (Northern Mindanao), and the Central Office are also helping in the rescue and evacuation operations in focal areas affected, such as San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Agoncillo, Tanauan, and Laurel.

Among the recent assistance provided were six portable toilets from DPWH-NCR ready for deployment to the Tanauan Evacuation Center and three water trucks from DPWH-8 bound for three evacuation centers in Tanauan, San Pascual, and Sta. Rosa.

Meanwhile, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar has received 7,000 N95 masks from the Chinese Embassy to be donated to affected residents and used by deployed DPWH workers in the clearing, evacuation, and relief operations.

All road sections in the NCR, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa were reported to be passable to all types of vehicles. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com