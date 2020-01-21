GO MEETS ANGKAS RIDERS

by: Avito Dalan-PNA |
Senator Christopher Lawrence Go (on board a scooter) meets with the Angkas drivers who trooped to the Senate grounds in Pasay City on Monday (Jan. 20, 2020). Go and other senators expressed support to legalize motorcycle taxis during the public hearing presided by Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee of Public Services, on the proposal to allow and regulate the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com



