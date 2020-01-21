2 Chinese owners of ‘exclusive’ Makati sex den face raps

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against two Chinese nationals for running a prostitution den in Makati City which caters exclusively to Chinese clients.

NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) chief Joel Tuvera said suspects Zhang Lian Wei and Li Wu Tao are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The two suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI on January 15 and are suspected to be part of a larger group running the brothel.

The brothel’s services were advertised in stickers placed on disposable lighters given to passing potential customers.

An interested customer would then be ushered to the 11th floor of a hotel along Makati Ave., in Makati City.

The operation led to the rescue of 22 Chinese women, aged between 18 and 30.

The brothel charges PHP9,000 to PHP30,000 depending on the type and length of time chosen among services provided in a menu written in Chinese.

“Chinese customers want Chinese women too,” Tuvera said.

Meanwhile, the NBI is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration for the turnover of the rescued Chinese women. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com





