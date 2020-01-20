Relief stocks sufficient even if Taal unrest drags on

MANILA — The government is more than ready to help evacuees who might be affected by the prolonged unrest of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

This was said by National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal when asked Monday when if the government has more than enough resources to provide evacuees with aid should Taal Volcano’s unrest drags on.

“The NDRRMC is ready for the possibility of a protracted displacement… so far the LGU stockpiles are sufficient, the regional DRRM council, as well as the NDRRMC’s relief stocks, are still sufficient,” he added in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

Timbal said they do not see any scenario like the government running out of stocks of relief goods and aid materials.

“We do not see the possibility of shortage happening. We would still be able to provide the needs of our evacuees (even if the situation in Taal Volcano drags on),” he added.







Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy, through its elite force, the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) aided communities affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas last January 18.

This, after NAVSOG and its partner foundation, Compassionate Heart In-all Times (CHIT) Foundation Inc., distributed relief goods to the affected families, PN public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said Monday.

“The donations include but not limited to, toys for the kids, meals and bottled waters intended to the residents affected by this calamity,” she added. Relief items consist of toiletries, diapers, umbrellas, blankets, clothes, laundry soap, toys and candies, and water.

The evacuees were also given cooked food as part of the feeding program conducted by the group.

Some 1,000 adults and 400 children from Barangay Miranda, in Talisay and Barangay Abiacao, San Luis town, benefited from this relief activity. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com





