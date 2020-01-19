Ex-vice mayor, village chief shot dead in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — A former vice mayor and incumbent village chief of Pandi town in this province were gunned down by still unidentified armed men while in a restaurant in Barangay Bulihan, Plaridel on Sunday afternoon.

Col. Emma Libunao, acting provincial director of Bulacan PNP identified the victims as Oscar “Oca” Marquez, 54, resident of Barangay Manatal and former vice mayor of Pandi and Mauro Capistrano, 56, incumbent village chief of Barangay Bagbaguin, also of said town.

Investigation showed that the shooting incident took place at about 12:50 p.m. at the Mang Celo Nipa Restaurant along Bypass Road in Barangay Bulihan, Plaridel town.

Witnesses Vincent John Garengo, kitchen aide, and Joseph Fernandez, pump attendant said the two victims arrived on board a Toyota Fortuner with plate number NBU 7644 at the Petron gas station along Bypass Road at around 11 a.m. reportedly to transact with a client over a lot being sold by the victims.

"It was learned that the victims went inside the Mang Celo Restaurant and while having a transaction with their clients, the armed suspects arrived, alighted, and shot Capistrano several times hitting him on the head and body that caused his instantaneous death," Libunao said.







She added Marquez managed to run away but was chased by the suspects who continuously fired on him that resulted in his instantaneous death near the gas station.

Libunao said the suspects immediately fled towards Bustos town.

Found at the crime scene were .45-caliber empty shells and deformed slugs.

Libunao immediately directed the police stations of Bustos, Balagtas, and Plaridel to conduct checkpoints for the possible arrest of the suspects.

The police are investigating the attack on Marquez and Capistrano. Manny Balbin /PNA – northboundasia.com






