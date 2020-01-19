Police cadet dies during training in Davao City

DAVAO CITY –A police cadet died a day after he fainted in the middle of the Basic Internal Security Operation Course (BISOC) here, the Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO 11) reported on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, PRO-11 director, said Patrolman Angelo Tito, 24, died of sinus tachycardia secondary to severe dehydration on Friday after the latter and four others fainted during a road run a day earlier.

Escobal identified the other trainees who collapsed during the training as Patrolmen Dexter Bucaling, Juvanny Saydaw, Exel Busalla, and Fraxsidicio Florentino.

Escobal said the four other cadets are in stable condition after receiving treatment.







“Unfortunately, Patrolman Tito passed away due to the said findings,” Escobal said, adding they will provide assistance to the five police trainees.

He also assured to look into possible lapses in the training program, and that PRO-11 will be conducting a thorough investigation to find out if there were mistakes on the part of the instructors for filing of administrative charges.

“We condole with the family and loved ones of Pat Tito for his passing. Rest assured, financial assistance due to the bereaved family will be extended, and PRO-11 will conduct a fair investigation on his untimely demise,” he added.

On the other hand, Escobal reminded all police officers who will be undergoing BISOC not to be complacent but to prepare their mind and body for the strenuous training.

BISOC is an enhanced training intended for counter-insurgency operations. Prior to its conduct, all police trainees underwent standard medical clearance as a standard operating procedure. Che Palicte /PNA – northboundasia.com





