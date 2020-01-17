Persons affected by Taal eruption reach 96K

MANILA — The eruption of Taal Volcano has so far affected 96,000 individuals, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

As of noon, the number of affected population has climbed to 96,061 persons or 22,472 families.

Of the figure, the NDRRMC said 70,413 individuals, or 16,174 families, were being sheltered in 300 evacuation centers.

Affected families are from Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

The assistance extended to the affected families by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health has reached PHP12,588,793.92.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said about 648 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the Taal region since Sunday, 174 of which were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 4.1 and intensity 1 to 5. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com





