Navy deploys disaster response teams to aid Taal relief ops

MANILA — The Philippine Navy (PN) on Friday deployed 32 disaster risk reduction teams (DRRTs) to augment the relief efforts of the government to help communities severely affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said these DRRTs are from Manila and Cavite.

"There are 32 DRRTs from Manila – Cavite area that are tasked by the headquarters to utilize all available assets for the relief operations to the affected families of this calamity," she added.







Alert Level 4 was raised in Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) following its phreatic eruption last January 12.

This alert means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

A total of 11 Batangas towns are under total lockdown due to the dangerous effect of the restive Taal Volcano, prompting thousands of the population to flee their homes.

"This quick disaster response is in line with the PN's commitment to providing rapid assistance to our disaster-stricken countrymen in order to alleviate them from their current ordeals," Roxas said. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com






