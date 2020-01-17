IPs APPEAL TO PRRD by: Philippine News Agency | 17/01/202017/01/2020 Over a thousand indigenous peoples (IPs), mostly from Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya, troop to Mendiola, Manila Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) to appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to sign the renewal of the financial and technical assistance agreement (FTAA) of OceanaGold Didipio Underground Mines which has expired on June 20, 2019. The renewal of the FTAA will allow OceanaGold to continue operating the Didipio gold and copper mine for another 25 years. MICHAEL GUIAOAN / PNA – northboundasia.com