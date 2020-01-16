Number of people affected by Taal eruption now over 65K

MANILA — The number of families affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano on January 12 has risen to 14,918.

In its 6 a.m. Thursday update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said this is equivalent to 65,184 persons.

Based on the report signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, around 12,370 families or 53,832 persons are now being sheltered in 244 evacuation centers.

The agency added that these affected families are from Batangas and Cavite.

Meanwhile, assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health to affected individuals has amounted to PHP9,415,915.10. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com