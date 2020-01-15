Ginebra takes 3-1 Finals lead over Meralco

MANILA — Ginebra took a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after pipping Meralco, 94-74, in Game 4 of the series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday night.

The Barangay outscored the Bolts, 28-17, in the second quarter to break a 14-all tie at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Justin Brownlee put up a solid all-around of 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and four blocks for Ginebra, which can finish the series as early as Friday night in Game 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Stanley Pringle added 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Scottie Thompson played his best game so far in the finals with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

Allen Durham, who was named the Best Import of the Conference earlier Wednesday, was held to 9-for-23 shooting and only got 21 points and committed six turnovers, although he too had 27 rebounds and seven assists for Meralco. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





