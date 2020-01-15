Standhardinger wins Best Player plum; Durham gets Best Import

MANILA — Chris Standhardinger captured the Best Player of the Conference award for the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The NorthPort big man received the award prior to Game 4 of the Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday night.

Standhardinger got a total of 1,011 points, way ahead of San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, who got 657.

Standhardinger got the nod from the media and the PBA Commissioner’s Office en route to his first BPC award in his career.

TNT’s Jayson Castro is third with 615 points, Columbian’s CJ Perez is fourth with 506, and NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena is fifth with 481.

Meanwhile, Allen Durham beat Justin Brownlee for the Best Import of the Conference award.

The Meralco forward scored 1,170 points, enough to edge the Ginebra winger, who got 937.

Durham nearly swept the first-place votes from the media, and he also got the first-place votes of the PBA.

KJ McDaniels of TNT is third with 635 points, while NorthPort’s Michael Qualls is fourth with 528. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





