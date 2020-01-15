Families affected by Taal eruption now over 12K

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
Families affected by Taal eruption now over 12K

MANILA — As Taal Volcano’s unrest continues, the number of families affected in the Southern Tagalog region has continued to climb.

In its 6 a.m. Wednesday update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the calamity has so far affected 12,486 families.

This number is significantly higher than the 10,455 families in its earlier update.

The report signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said the figure is equivalent to 53,019 individuals.

Of this number, 10,000 or 43,681 persons are taking temporary shelter at 217 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC added that the affected families came from 24 towns and three cities in Batangas, four towns and one city in Cavite, and one town in Laguna.

Also, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health has so far provided PHP4,971,175 worth of assistance to the affected families.  Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com



