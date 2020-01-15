Crime volume in Ilocos region down by 30%

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) has recorded a 30-percent decrease in crime volume in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Based on PRO-1 report, there were 23,362 crimes recorded in 2019, lower than the 33,348-crime volume in the region in 2018.

Crime volume in Pangasinan decreased from 19,927 in 2018 to 16,819 in 2019; La Union from 7,036 to 2,186; Ilocos Sur from 4,312 to 2,377; and Ilocos Norte from 2,073 to 1,980.

In an interview Tuesday, Pangasinan provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan attributed the decline in the crime volume in Pangasinan and in the region to the anti-crime strategies by the police with the help of the local government units (LGUs) and citizens.

The eight focus crimes in the region decreased from 2,942 in 2018 to 2,287 last year. These crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carjacking of vehicles, and motorcycles.

Murder also declined from 241 in 2018 to 190 in 2019; homicide from 67 to 61; physical injury from 677 to 538; rape from 544 to 505; robbery from 319 to 260; theft from 924 to 632; carjacking of vehicles from 14 to seven; and carjacking of motorcycles from 156 to 94.

On the anti-illegal drugs campaign in the region, some 1,423 operations by the authorities last year resulted in the arrest of 1,527 drug personalities.

Pangasinan has the highest number of arrested drug personalities with 1,036, followed by La Union with 201; Ilocos Norte with 105, and Ilocos Sur with 85.

“Order and peace is indeed a shared responsibility among the authorities and the people. We ask the public that they continue to support their Philippine National Police in maintaining order and peace,” he said. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





