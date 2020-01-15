Northeast monsoon to bring rains over Luzon

MANILA — Rains will pour over parts of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon on Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions, the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, and the rest of the Bicol region will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, residents of Batangas are cautioned against possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashfall due to the occurrence of isolated thunderstorms in the vicinity of Taal Volcano.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, while the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and the Samar provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area was spotted at 410 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 21 degrees to 28 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 13 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 24 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 25 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao, 26 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos /PNA – northboundasia.com





