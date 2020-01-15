Travel in other parts of Luzon remains safe amid Taal unrest: DOT

MANILA — Travel in other parts of Luzon remains safe and accessible amid Taal Volcano eruption on Sunday, which enveloped parts of Calabarzon (Region 4-A) with ashfall, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Tuesday.

“The DOT would like to reiterate that travel in other parts of Luzon, and the rest of the country remains safe and accessible,” the DOT said in a statement.

In a prior statement, it expressed hope on the recovery of Calabarzon and its tourism industry “just as it has demonstrated in the past”.

“The Department of Tourism (DOT) joins the nation in hopes and prayers that Taal’s volcanic activity would soon dissipate, as millions of lives and livelihood are imperiled by the continued eruption,” the statement read.







The DOT’s foremost concern at the moment is public safety, including foreign and local tourists affected by this fortuitous event.

The agency said the tourism industry in the affected areas, particularly in Tagaytay City, has “suffered a tremendous setback”.

There is no available data yet as to the total number of tourism establishments affected in Calabarzon but records from the DOT showed Batangas as the region’s top destination for overnight tourists, with arrivals in 2018 reaching 2,552,149 followed by Rizal with 1,735,806 visitors.

Taal Volcano, which is on Alert Level 4, is located in Batangas. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





