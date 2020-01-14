‘Build, Build, Build’ creates jobs in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Construction work remains the most in-demand jobs in Pangasinan due to the ‘Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program of the national government, the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) said.

In a forum Tuesday, Pangasinan PESO manager Alex Ferrer said there is still shortage of skilled construction workers in the province as the demand for infrastructure work abroad is also high.

“We need more construction workers, specifically masons and carpenters,” he said.

Ferrer said the provincial government of Pangasinan conducts trainings to address the shortage of skilled construction workers in the province.

“We will start rolling the mobile skills training for this year. Currently, we have four skills training trucks, but Governor Amado Espino III wants to add two more so that each of the districts in the province will be covered,” he said.







He added the course in each district will depend on the need of the trainees.

“Each course will take 25 days of training with an average of 25 trainees attending,” Ferrer said.

Meanwhile, PESO Pangasinan holds once a month jobs fair and weekly jobs-fair-on-wheels, which helped about 2,000 Pangasinenses land a job in 2019.

Ferrer said it also offers five-day training on cookery, manicure, pedicure, among others, that provides the women an opportunity to be self-employed.

“A lot of jobs fairs are already in place this year,” he said. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





