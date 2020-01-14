Light rains over areas near Taal Tuesday

MANILA — Light rains will pour over areas near the Taal Volcano on Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical and Services Administration (PAGASA) said volcanic activity will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms over the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon.

Residents in these areas are warned against possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashfall and rains.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted 670 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, while the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the Visayas.

Eastern and central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora province will be cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon (amihan), while Ilocos region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rain showers due to northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 22-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City from 20- 27 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 13-23 degrees Celsius; SBMA 23-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 22-28 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-33 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos /PNA – northboundasia.com





